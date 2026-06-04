A 24-year-old man was arrested in connection with the suspected arson of a vehicle in Nicosia, the police said on Thursday.

The suspect was detained on Wednesday and is expected to appear before the Nicosia district court for a remand hearing.

The case relates to a fire that broke out in the early hours of May 26 in a vehicle parked outside the home of its 34-year-old owner.

The car was completely destroyed. Later investigations determined that the blaze had been started deliberately.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.