A 24-year-old man was arrested in connection with the suspected arson of a vehicle in Nicosia, the police said on Thursday.
The suspect was detained on Wednesday and is expected to appear before the Nicosia district court for a remand hearing.
The case relates to a fire that broke out in the early hours of May 26 in a vehicle parked outside the home of its 34-year-old owner.
The car was completely destroyed. Later investigations determined that the blaze had been started deliberately.
The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.
Click here to change your cookie preferences