All-day schools will be covering more students as of September, with the addition of 60 more schools entering the programme, Education Minister Athena Michaelides said on Thursday.

The decision, taken at Thursday’s cabinet meeting, brings the number of schools in the programme to 378 in all districts, as part of the government’s commitment to gradually cover all schools by 2028.

The aim, Michaelides said, was to offer equal opportunities to all students and support their families, in both urban and rural areas, with expanded timetables till 3pm or 4pm.

Emphasis is being given to the qualitative upgrading of all-day schools as well as increasing their number.

The teachers employed are on the waiting list for appointment, and outsourcing has been abolished, the minister said.

She added that now all-day schools were not just a childcare unit, but a space for learning and creativity.

Information technology and English language are strengthened in the new school year curriculum and efforts have been made to link afternoon classes to main schooling so that they function as a unified educational structure.

Michaelides said the optional all-day schools were one of the most emblematic actions of the government.