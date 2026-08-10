Cyprus, Greece and Jordan have renewed their trilateral defence cooperation programme, with the agreement announced on Monday as the three countries move to strengthen coordination on security and defence.

According to the General Staff, the agreement provides for the continuation and further development of cooperation between the armed forces of the three countries under the existing framework.

The programme is intended to strengthen coordination and joint action between Cyprus, Greece and Jordan, while expanding cooperation in defence and security.

The renewal follows a broader effort by the three countries to deepen their strategic relationship amid continuing security concerns in the Levant.

Cyprus, Greece and Jordan have maintained a trilateral framework since 2018, with cooperation extending beyond defence to areas including energy, civil protection, economic ties and regional security.

The three countries held their fifth trilateral summit in Amman in May, where President Nikos Christodoulides, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Jordanian King Abdullah II discussed regional developments and further cooperation.

The leaders said closer coordination was needed in response to challenges affecting security, energy, migration and maritime routes.

Christodoulides described the partnership as “vital for our region” and an important bridge between the European Union and the Middle East.

The summit also addressed developments involving Iran, Gaza, Lebanon, Syria and Iraq, with the three sides calling for de-escalation and greater regional stability.

The General Staff said the latest renewal would further deepen relations between Cyprus, Greece and Jordan in the fields of security and defence.