Former bishop Tychikos has vacated his residence at the Paphos bishopric ahead of the enthronement of his successor, bishop Gregorios, with church officials discovering on Thursday morning that the apartment had been emptied and the keys left in the door.

Staff at the bishopric found the residence vacant after noticing the keys had been left behind.

Upon entering the apartment, they discovered that Tychikos was no longer present and that all of his personal belongings had been removed.

The departure follows a request from Archbishop Georgios that the deposed bishop leave the premises before the installation of his successor next week.

Tychikos had been refusing to leave and residing in an apartment within the grounds of the bishopric.

In recent weeks, the archbishop had presented several housing options for him following his removal from office.

Among the proposals were accommodation at a property he owns in the nearby village of Timi, the rental of a residence in Paphos and a residence in Nicosia provided through the Archbishopric.

Church officials said a further proposal, approved unanimously by the Synod, involved Tychikos residing at a location designated by the Archbishopric in the capital while undertaking new episcopal responsibilities.

Information from church circles indicates that Tychikos chose not to relocate to Nicosia and did not take up the option of renting accommodation through the bishopric.

Reports suggest he has instead moved to a private residence in Paphos.

Bishop Gregorios’ enthronement is scheduled to take place next Thursday at Saint Theodore’s Church.