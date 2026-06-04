More than 70 people have reported symptoms of suspected food poisoning following a wedding reception in Limassol, with 21 requiring hospitalisation.

The state health services organisation (Okypy) confirmed on Thursday that 74 people who attended the reception developed symptoms consistent with gastroenteritis after the event, while laboratory testing is underway to determine the source of the outbreak.

Okypy chief Herodotos Herodotou confirmed that an investigation is underway after receiving a complaint from the newly married couple, who initially reported that around 50 guests had fallen ill.

According to figures collected through interviews with those affected, 39 cases were identified in Limassol, including 15 people who required hospitalisation.

A further 35 people developed symptoms in Paphos, with three admitted to hospital, while another three were hospitalised in Nicosia.

Three specialised teams were assigned to the case.

One team conducted interviews with guests who became ill, a second inspected facilities linked to the reception and catering operation, while a third collected food and water samples for laboratory analysis.

Due to the fact a significant number of guests travelled from Paphos to attend the reception, investigators have expanded their enquiries to that district and are continuing interviews with those affected.

Authorities have also suspended the operation of the reception premises until the cause of the outbreak is established.

Health services are awaiting laboratory results which will determine whether microorganisms identified in patients correspond with any contaminants found in the food or water served during the event.

A second suspected food poisoning incident at another reception venue is also under investigation, with authorities examining whether any connection exists between the two cases.