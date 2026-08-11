Thirty years after the killings of Tassos Isaac and Solomos Solomou, members of their families, eyewitnesses and legal experts have reflected on the events of August 1996, saying the passage of time has done little to lessen the pain or their demand for justice.

In a special feature for the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), Isaac’s daughter Anastasia Isaac and Solomou’s sister Stella Solomou shared personal memories of the two men, while eyewitnesses Yiannis Antoniou, now deputy government spokesman, and Andreas Pettemerides recounted the violence they witnessed in the Deryneia buffer zone.

Kyrenia Bar Association president Nicolas Constantinides also examined the legal aftermath of the killings, arguing that Cyprus should continue pursuing those responsible through every available legal avenue, including the possible issuance of European Arrest Warrants.

The anniversary marks three decades since one of the most defining episodes in Cyprus’ post-1974 history.

In the summer of 1996, the Cyprus Motorcycle Federation organised a pan-European anti-occupation rally beginning in Berlin and intended to end in occupied Kyrenia.

Although the political leadership and organisers later agreed to cancel the Cyprus leg of the journey, many participants rejected the decision and continued towards the Deryneia checkpoint.

On August 11, 24-year-old Tassos Isaac became trapped in barbed wire inside the UN buffer zone and was beaten to death by Turkish Cypriots and members of the Grey Wolves.

Three days later, during Isaac’s funeral, his 26-year-old cousin Solomos Solomou climbed a flagpole at a Turkish military post in an attempt to remove the Turkish flag before being shot dead in full view of television cameras. Images of his killing were broadcast around the world.

Solomos Solomou climbing a flagpole after the funeral

‘His sacrifice was for freedom’

“My father sacrificed himself for the freedom of our country,” Isaac’s daughter Anastasia said.

She described his death not as a casualty of war but as the result of a peaceful anti-occupation demonstration by people demanding freedom of movement in their own homeland.

“Thirty years later, the message of his sacrifice remains unchanged,” she said. “It is a timeless lesson in courage, dignity and selfless struggle for the freedom of our country.”

Growing up carrying the name of a man who became a national symbol has been both an honour and a responsibility, she said.

“If I were born again, I would choose his name again,” she said. “It is a name identified with dignity and courage.”

Since joining the Isaac-Solomou Memorial Initiative in 2016, Anastasia has taken part in efforts to preserve the memory of the two men.

“We continue to pass on the message of remembrance until justice is served,” she said.

For Anastasia, justice extends beyond prosecuting those directly responsible.

“Real justice would not only be for the murderers of my father and Solomou to be brought before the courts, but for justice to be delivered to everyone who continues to suffer the consequences of the Turkish invasion and occupation.”

She said this included the families of missing persons, victims of the conflict and those still unable to return to their homes.

Her message to younger generations was simple: “Do not forget.”

“We must not forget our history, our homeland or the people who were lost.”

‘We ask for justice, not revenge’

Solomou’s sister Stella said the family still feels immense pride in her brother’s courage, but also deep frustration that those responsible remain free.

“Thirty years after my brother’s murder, our family feels indescribable pride in his bravery,” she said.

“His memory remains a beacon that will never go out.”

At the same time, she said the family continued to carry “unbearable bitterness” because neither Solomou’s nor Isaac’s killers had been brought to justice.

“The fact that the murderers walk free, protected by the occupying power, demonstrates the hypocrisy of those who speak about human rights,” she said.

Describing her brother, Stella said he was generous, full of life and devoted to his family and country.

“He never bowed his head to injustice.”

She also revealed that Solomou had spoken to friends beforehand about removing the Turkish flag, although he deliberately did not tell his brother because he knew he would try to stop him.

“He was determined. What he did was not an impulsive act. It was a conscious decision in response to the injustice of occupation.”

One of her final memories of him came just two days before his death, when she admired a black belt he had recently bought.

“Despite the pain he was feeling after Tassos’ death, he smiled and gave it to me,” she recalled.

“That was Solakis. He always wanted to bring joy to the people he loved.”

She insisted her family was not seeking revenge.

“The real vindication of my brother’s sacrifice would be to bring his killers to justice and to see Turkish troops leave Cyprus,” she said.

“We do not ask for revenge. We ask for justice and freedom.”

Eyewitnesses recall scenes of violence

Yiannis Antoniou was working as a reporter for Phileleftheros when he travelled to Deryneia to cover the motorcycle rally.

He said tension had been building for days following threats by the Denktash administration that Turkish forces would respond if protesters crossed into the occupied areas.

After organisers announced the cancellation of the march, Antoniou recalled seeing police begin withdrawing from the area, only for hundreds of protesters to continue independently towards the buffer zone.

Journalists from Cyprus, Greece and international media had gathered at the checkpoint, where they could clearly see military movements on the occupied side.

Soon, an aggressive crowd formed opposite them.

“They were shouting, swearing and throwing stones with slingshots,” Antoniou recalled.

The journalists sheltered behind an abandoned water tanker.

Veteran journalist Alex Efthyvoulou, who was among them, made what Antoniou described as a chilling prediction.

“He said, ‘Today we will have dead people.'”

Minutes later, after the stone-throwing stopped, Antoniou witnessed Isaac trapped in barbed wire being beaten with metal bars.

At the same time, several attackers assaulted a woman wearing a shirt bearing the Greek flag.

“I ran to help her, and they grabbed my camera and threw it away,” Antoniou said, adding that a UN peacekeeper eventually pulled him to safety.

He later watched colleagues carry the bloodied Isaac to an open-top jeep before leaving to file his report.

“It was one of the hardest reports I have ever written,” he said.

“It was the first time I had seen someone killed with such brutality.”

Even today, he said, returning to Deryneia or looking at photographs from that day remains painful.

‘I knew something terrible would happen’

Three days later, Andreas Pettemerides witnessed Solomou’s death.

Following Isaac’s funeral, mourners returned to the area to lay wreaths despite a large police cordon.

“We broke through the cordon and entered the buffer zone again,” he recalled.

He said he tried to stop a man from advancing alone through the final line of barbed wire.

“I didn’t know him. I pulled him back and told him not to go because everyone was waiting there.”

Moments later, the man broke free during another surge by the crowd.

“That was Solomos Solomou.”

Pettemerides watched as Solomou climbed the flagpole.

“The moment I saw him climbing, I knew something terrible was about to happen.”

Gunfire erupted almost immediately.

“You could hear bullets striking the metal pole.”

Pettemerides watched as Solomou climbed the flagpole.

“The moment I saw him climbing, I knew something terrible was about to happen.”

Gunfire erupted almost immediately.

“You could hear bullets striking the metal pole.”

Pettemerides threw himself to the ground as people scattered in panic.

“Solomos fell after the shots.”

He said UN personnel hesitated before retrieving him.

“They were afraid to go in. Solomos lay on the ground for around ten minutes.”

Forensic pathologist Marios Matsakis attempted to resuscitate him but was unable to detect a pulse because of the severity of his injuries.

President Nikos Christodoulides with motorcyclists who have in recent weeks toured Greece to mark the 30th anniversary of both men’s deaths

Calls to pursue justice continue

Kyrenia Bar Association president Nicolas Constantinides said the killings remain a reminder that democracy and the rule of law must never give way to violence.

“The sacrifice of Tassos Isaac and Solomos Solomou reminds us that freedom is never guaranteed and justice must never surrender to oblivion,” he said.

He noted that the European Court of Human Rights ruled in 2008 that Turkey had violated the right to life under the European Convention on Human Rights and held the Turkish state internationally responsible for the killings through its agents.

However, he stressed that the judgment did not eliminate the individual criminal responsibility of those involved.

“State responsibility does not replace criminal responsibility,” he said.

“The rule of law cannot coexist with impunity.”

Constantinides said eight arrest warrants remain active in connection with Isaac’s killing, three of which are accompanied by Interpol Red Notices, while five arrest warrants remain in force over Solomou’s killing, with Red Notices issued for two suspects.

He argued that Cyprus should continue pursuing all available legal avenues, including European Arrest Warrants, which would require EU member states to arrest and surrender suspects found on their territory.

“The best tribute to Isaac and Solomou is not only to preserve their memory,” he said.

“It is to continue pursuing justice and accountability.”

Keeping their memory alive

The Isaac-Solomou Memorial Initiative

The Isaac-Solomou Memorial Initiative, founded in 2008, continues to organise annual commemorations and educational activities aimed at preserving the legacy of the two men.

Initiative member Dr Kyriacos Yiangou said its mission was to promote the values represented by their sacrifice: dignity, justice and freedom.

Among its activities are annual memorial marches and international journeys retracing the original anti-occupation route.

In 2016, the initiative organised a “Freedom March” beginning in Berlin and ending in Cyprus after crossing seven European countries.

A second journey across Greece followed in 2021 to mark the 25th anniversary of the killings.

The initiative has also worked with local authorities in Cyprus and Greece to name streets and public squares after Isaac and Solomou.

“Isaac’s mother Tassoula and his daughter Anastasia join us on every journey,” Yiangou said.

“Every year, we are reminded that remembrance is not only about honouring the past, but about ensuring these sacrifices are never forgotten.”