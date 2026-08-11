Cyprus-based biotech innovator Marianna Prokopi-Demetriades has been named the 2026 Study UK Alumni Awards global winner for Business and Innovation, becoming one of only four people worldwide to receive the British Council distinction this year.

Prokopi-Demetriades progressed from winning the award in Cyprus to representing Europe among seven international finalists in her category, before being selected as the global winner.

The scale of the competition makes the achievement particularly notable. Now in its 12th year, the awards attracted more than 1,800 applications from over 120 countries, representing more than 140 UK universities. Just 28 candidates reached the global final, with one winner chosen in each of four categories.

“Absolutely ecstatic and still trying to take this all in,” Prokopi-Demetriades said while announcing the news on her personal platform.

The recognition follows her victory at the Cyprus awards in April, when she received the national Business and Innovation prize during a ceremony at the British High Commissioner’s residence in Nicosia.

However, for Prokopi-Demetriades, the global award is not simply a celebration of work already completed.

“Recognition brings responsibility to keep building, to keep pushing boundaries in science and entrepreneurship, to create opportunities for others, and to show that meaningful biotech innovation can grow from a small country and reach far beyond its borders,” she said, acknowledging at the same time “how incredibly difficult that journey can be”.

The British Council described Prokopi-Demetriades as a biotech entrepreneur and oncology innovator “driving global impact from Cyprus”.

After returning to the island during the financial crisis, she co-founded Theramir, Promed Bioscience and RSL Revolutionary Labs, three companies advancing cancer therapeutics, medical biomaterials and patient recovery.

Her ventures have since raised more than €8 million, secured major international commercial agreements and helped build a Cyprus-based biotech cluster that employs and trains scientists.

Theramir works on personalised cancer therapies and diagnostic platforms using nanotechnology and microRNAs, while Promed Bioscience develops medical-grade collagen and biomaterials for research, clinical and regenerative medicine applications.

RSL Revolutionary Labs, meanwhile, develops specialised dermaceutical products intended to relieve the skin complications experienced by oncology patients.

Alongside her business work, Prokopi-Demetriades has mentored more than 200 young people, demonstrating, according to the British Council, that world-class biotechnology can grow in Cyprus through vision, perseverance and purpose.

Her academic journey took her through the University of Kent, the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and King’s College London, where she completed doctoral research in cardiovascular stem cell proteomics.

“My years studying in the UK shaped so much of the scientist, entrepreneur and person I became,” Prokopi-Demetriades said, expressing gratitude to the three institutions and to the teams, collaborators, mentors, partners, friends and family who supported her work, including during the periods when “the road was and is anything but easy”.

Prokopi-Demetriades has previously received the 2024 Falling Walls Women’s Impact Award, the 2022 King’s Distinguished Alumni Award in STEM and recognition among Forbes Cyprus’ 20 Women in Tech in 2023.

She also congratulated the other global winners and finalists, saying that she looked forward to meeting them and celebrating together.

Reflecting on the scale of the recognition, Prokopi-Demetriades said it represented not only an enormous surprise and privilege, but also “a powerful responsibility to keep going, keep contributing and make this recognition count”.

“Truly honoured. Deeply grateful. And absolutely ecstatic,” she concluded.