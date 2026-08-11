The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) announced on Tuesday that it will suspend trading in the securities of six listed companies from August 13, 2026, after they failed to submit and publish their annual financial reports for the year ended December 31, 2025.

The decision, announced by the CSE on Tuesday, follows an earlier announcement issued on May 7, 2026, and applies to companies listed on both the regulated market and the emerging companies market (ECM).

Under Article 183 of the Cyprus Stock Exchange Laws, the CSE can suspend trading in securities where listed companies fail to meet their financial reporting obligations.

On the regulated market, trading will be suspended in the securities of Cyprus Trading Corporation Plc, Ermes Department Stores Plc, Woolworth (Cyprus) Properties Plc and Rehub Plc.

The CSE said Rehub’s financial statements had already been published in accordance with ISRE 2400, but the company was still expected to submit its audited financial statements.

The suspensions will take effect on Thursday, August 13, 2026, and will initially remain in place for two months.

Unless the companies meet the outstanding financial reporting requirements sooner, trading will remain suspended until October 13, 2026.

The CSE said the action was being taken under a policy decision of its board concerning companies that fail to remedy outstanding financial reporting obligations within three months.

Under the policy, a listed issuer whose shares have been transferred to the Surveillance Market, or whose bonds have been given an appropriate marking on the regulated market because of a failure to submit and publish financial results, faces suspension if it does not comply within three months.

The CSE has taken a similar decision involving two companies listed on the ECM, with trading in their shares also set to be suspended from August 13.

The two companies are Prospertree Plc and Meditrina Cyprus Plc, the CSE announced.

The CSE said both companies had failed to submit and publish their annual financial reports for the year ended December 31, 2025.

The suspension of their shares will also last for two months, until October 13, 2026, unless the companies provide the outstanding financial information before then.

For companies on the ECM, the stock exchange’s policy applies where an issuer fails to comply within three months after a marking has been placed against its securities in the trading tables and price lists as a result of its failure to submit and publish financial results.

The CSE said the suspensions were therefore being imposed as part of the implementation of its existing policy rather than as discretionary measures relating specifically to the individual companies.

The action brings the total number of companies affected by the latest announcements to six, covering both the main regulated market and the ECM.

The suspensions will remain in force only until the companies comply with their outstanding financial reporting obligations or until the two-month period expires, whichever comes first.