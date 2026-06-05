Congratulations rolled in for Annita Demetriou, who was on Thursday re-elected as House president, with political figures both at home and abroad offering their well-wishes for her second term in the role.

Armenian parliament president Alen Simonyan said that Demetriou’s “renewed mandate is a testament to the trust placed in [her] leadership, dedication and vision”.

“I look forward to continuing our close cooperation and strengthening the excellent ties between Armenia and Cyprus,” he said.

Attorney-general Georges Savvides wished Demetriou a “successful and productive term” and said that he looks forward “to the continuation and further improvement of the already excellent relations between the House of representatives and the legal service”.

Manfred Weber, the leader of the European People’s Party, the European grouping to which Demetriou’s party, Disy, belongs, wished for “continuous success”, and praised Demetriou’s “strong vision for Cyprus”.

Greek Food Minister and former European commission vice president for protecting the European way of life Margaritis Schinas said that Demetriou’s re-election “shows that seriousness, reason, and moderation have not been lost in Cyprus”.

Former president Nicos Anastasiades said Demetriou’s re-election was “well-deserved” and added that “the renewal of trust in her constitutes recognition of the responsibility and consistency with which she has carried out her duties”.

Disy member of the European Parliament Michalis Hadjipantela said that Demetriou’s re-election “constitutes a vote of confidence in her work, consistency, and the responsible stance she has demonstrated all these years”.

Dipa leader and former House president Marios Garoyian said, “I wholeheartedly wish her every success in carrying out her important duties, with the primary guiding principle being the most effective functioning or parliament, the strengthening of its institutions, and the promotion of parliamentary diplomacy”.

Former Disy leader Averof Neophytou offered his “warm congratulations” to Demetriou, and said, “I am certain that during her new term … she will continue to meet the high demands of her institutional role with absolute success, while also honouring the principles and traditions of our party”.

The Cyprus chamber of commerce and industry offered praise for Demetriou, saying, “her re-election constitutes recognition of her contribution, her institutional consistency, and her commitment to the principles of democracy and parliamentarianism”.

“Keve looks forward to the continuation of its excellent cooperation with the House of representatives, with the common goal of promoting reforms which enhance the Cypriot economy’s competitiveness, support entrepreneurship, and contribute to the prosperity of society,” it said.