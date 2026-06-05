Kato Pyrgos mukhtar Nikos Kleanthous on Friday welcomed the announcement of planned renovations to the village’s fishing shelter, calling it a significant government investment and a crucial step for local development.

He said the project, budgeted at a little over €6 million plus value added tax, will upgrade local infrastructure, strengthen the fishing sector and boost the local economy.

He stated that the project meets a long-standing request from local communities, addresses a major regional issue, and supports Tillyria’s overall development.