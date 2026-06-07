Four men who stand accused of terror-related offences were all handed renewed remands by the Larnaca district court during behind-closed-doors hearings on Sunday.

Two of the four, aged 38 years old and 32 years old, were liked to finds of large quantities of materials which could be used to create explosives, including ammonium nitrate, while the remaining two, aged 57 years old and 54 years old, are alleged to be their associates.

The 38-year-old and the 32-year-old will now remain in custody for four more days, with the police reporting that one of the pair admitted that they intended to target Israeli nationals.

At present, the police say they are investigating the possibility that the pair were collaborating with other individuals in Cyprus.

The police say that the 32-year-old had been residing in Cyprus “for the last few years”, and that he is “linked” to two premises in which the materials were found.

Of the 38-year-old, the police say he was in Cyprus without the requisite residence documents, and that they believe he initially entered the island via the north.

The materials were first found in a residential property near Governor’s Beach on May 21, with a further amount of similar materials being found in a second-floor flat in Larnaca two days later.