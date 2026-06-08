Cyprus’ total beer deliveries fell by 2.4 per cent year-on-year in May, driven by a steep contraction in exports, according to the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat).

According to the data, total beer deliveries, covering both the domestic market and exports, reached 4,389,649 litres in May 2026, compared with 4,497,608 litres in May 2025, reflecting the overall decline.

The fall was primarily attributed to a sharp drop in beer exports, which recorded a decrease of 31.3 per cent over the period.

Export volumes fell to 262,090 litres in May 2026, compared with 381,641 litres in the same month the previous year, underlining the scale of the contraction in external demand.

By contrast, domestic beer deliveries in Cyprus recorded a slight increase of 0.3 per cent year on year, indicating relative stability in local consumption.

Home market deliveries reached 4,127,559 litres in May 2026, compared with the corresponding period in 2025.

The data suggest that the domestic market helped offset part of the pressure created by weaker export performance, although not enough to prevent an overall annual decline.

On a month-on-month basis, however, total beer deliveries rose significantly, reflecting seasonal demand patterns.

Compared with April 2026, total beer deliveries increased by 984,623 litres, representing a rise of 28.9 per cent.