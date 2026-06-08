Retail trade volume in Cyprus declined by 1 per cent during April 2026, according to seasonally adjusted data from Eurostat.

This downturn represents a reversal for the Cypriot market, which had previously recorded growth of 0.5 per cent in March 2026 and 0.7 per cent in February 2026.

Across the wider euro area, the seasonally adjusted retail trade volume fell by 0.4 per cent in April 2026 compared with the previous month.

The European Union as a whole experienced a slightly sharper contraction, with total retail trade volume decreasing by 0.5 per cent over the same period.

These figures follow a positive performance in March 2026, when retail trade volume had grown by 0.8 per cent in the euro area and 1.1 per cent across the European Union.

When assessed on an annual basis, comparing April 2026 with April 2025, the calendar adjusted retail sales index increased by 1.0 per cent in the euro area and by 0.9 per cent in the European Union.

Looking at the euro area performance by specific retail sector during April, the volume of trade for food, drinks, and tobacco rose by 0.9 per cent.

However, non-food products, excluding automotive fuel, saw a decline of 0.9 per cent, while the trade of automotive fuel in specialised stores plummeted by 2.7 per cent.

In the European Union, the retail trade volume for food, drinks, and tobacco increased by 0.5 per cent.

Meanwhile, non-food products and automotive fuel in the broader bloc recorded monthly decreases of 1.2 per cent and 2.4 per cent respectively.

Among the various member states, Denmark recorded the largest monthly decreases in total retail trade volume at 4.5 per cent, followed by Romania at 2.6 per cent, and Belgium and Slovakia both at 1.8 per cent.

Conversely, increases were observed in Lithuania at 1.9 per cent, Malta at 1.0 per cent, and France at 0.3 per cent.

The annual comparison for the euro area highlighted that retail trade for food, drinks, and tobacco grew by 0.6 per cent, while non-food products increased by 2.0 per cent.

Trade in automotive fuel in specialised stores within the euro area decreased by 3.5 per cent annually.

Across the European Union, the annual retail trade volume for food, drinks, and tobacco rose by 0.2 per cent, and non-food products grew by 1.8 per cent.

The bloc saw a decrease of 2.0 per cent in the trade of automotive fuel.

The highest annual increases in total retail trade volume were registered in Lithuania at 8.9 per cent, Bulgaria at 7.4 per cent, and Luxembourg at 6.6 per cent.

In contrast, the largest annual decreases were observed in Romania at 5.7 per cent, Belgium at 2.1 per cent, and Austria at 0.6 per cent.

These latest retail statistics provide a comprehensive overview of shifting consumer habits across the continent.

Analysts continue to monitor these monthly trade fluctuations to gauge the health of the broader European economy.

The downward trend in Cyprus and other member states highlights the sensitivity of the retail sector to evolving market conditions.