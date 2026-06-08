Seasonally adjusted services production increased by 0.2 per cent in the euro area and by 0.4 per cent in the European Union during March 2026, according to Eurostat.

This modest upturn follows a challenging period in February 2026, when services production fell by 0.3 per cent in both the euro area and the European Union.

On an annual basis, comparing March 2026 with March 2025, production in the services sector rose by 0.9 per cent in the euro area and by 1.4 per cent across the European Union.

Regarding the euro area monthly performance by industry, production for transportation and storage increased by 0.7 per cent, while the information and communication sector saw a rise of 1.4 per cent.

Administrative and support services also recorded growth of 0.4 per cent during the month.

Conversely, accommodation and food services production decreased by 0.5 per cent, real estate activities dropped by 0.4 per cent, and professional, scientific and technical activities fell by 1.0 per cent.

Across the broader European Union, the information and communication sector performed strongly with an increase of 1.8 per cent.

Transportation and storage also saw growth of 1.0 per cent, while administrative and support services rose by 0.4 per cent.

However, accommodation and food services production declined by 0.4 per cent, and professional, scientific and technical activities dropped by 0.9 per cent, with real estate activities remaining stable.

When analysing performance by member state, Hungary recorded the highest monthly increase at 14.3 per cent, followed by Luxembourg at 6.1 per cent and the Netherlands at 3.1 per cent.

The largest monthly decreases were observed in Greece at 1.9 per cent, Germany at 1.6 per cent, and Austria at 0.8 per cent.

Turning to the annual comparison, the euro area saw a significant increase in the information and communication sector of 3.9 per cent and transportation and storage of 2.6 per cent.

Professional, scientific and technical activities grew by 0.8 per cent on an annual basis.

However, other areas faced declines, with accommodation and food services dropping by 1.5 per cent, real estate activities falling by 0.7 per cent, and administrative and support services decreasing by 0.6 per cent.

In the European Union, the information and communication sector led with an annual increase of 4.3 per cent.

Transportation and storage grew by 2.2 per cent, professional, scientific and technical activities rose by 1.7 per cent, and real estate activities saw a modest increase of 0.2 per cent.

Administrative and support services experienced a slight annual decline of 0.3 per cent, while accommodation and food services production decreased by 1.3 per cent.

Member states reporting the highest annual increases in services production included Hungary at 18.0 per cent, Malta at 10.0 per cent, and Bulgaria and Poland, both at 7.3 per cent.

The largest annual decreases were recorded in Romania at 3.9 per cent, Denmark at 3.1 per cent, and Austria at 1.6 per cent.