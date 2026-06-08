Police investigations into the death threats sent by email to Disy leader and newly re-elected House President Annita Demetriou are continuing, sources said on Monday.

The same sources told the Cyprus News Agency that police chief Themistos Arnaoutis had ordered an internal probe, as the email appears to have been leaked from within.

Meanwhile, visible and undercover security measures have been taken to protect Demetriou.

The sources said Demetriou spoke with Arnaoutis and that her head of security is in constant contact with the police.

More details are expected to be released after the investigations have been wrapped up.

On Friday, Disy spokesman Onoufrios Koulla confirmed an email had been received claiming that an assassination attempt was being planned against Demetriou, following a social media post by online personality Ioanna Photiou, who is better known by her alias “Annie Alexui”.

According to the post, the email stated: “Hello. I have very important information regarding the safety of Annita Demetriou’s life. I know that an assassination attempt is being prepared against her. They want to eliminate her.”