Shareholders of Lanitis Golf Public Co Limited gathered in Limassol on June 4, for the company’s annual general meeting to approve key financial and governance resolutions.

According to an announcement released on Monday, June 8, the meeting saw a high level of engagement, with shareholders representing more than 99 per cent of the issued share capital present or formally represented.

During the session, the assembly moved to approve the audited financial statements for the 2025 financial year alongside the management report presented by the directors.

In terms of board governance, the meeting confirmed the re-election of retiring members Matthew Portelli, Platon E. Lanitis, and Evagoras C. Lanitis to the board of directors.

A clear directive was set regarding director remuneration, with the decision made that directors shall receive no payment until the company is operational in full scale.

The meeting also addressed the appointment of independent oversight, resolving to proceed with the re-election of auditors PricewaterhouseCoopers Limited for the 2026 financial year.

It was noted that the specific fee for these audit services will be fixed later by the board of directors.