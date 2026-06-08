Nine people sustained non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting near England’s World Cup base camp in Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday, days before the tournament is due to kick off.

Kansas City police said there were no suspects in custody and that at least three of the shooting victims were transported to local hospitals.

The incident occurred roughly four miles from where England are set to train at the Swope Soccer Village. England have not arrived in Kansas City and are due to play a friendly against Costa Rica in Orlando, Florida, on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the FA declined to comment.

Gun violence is common in the United States, where there were more than 400 mass shootings in 2025, according to the Gun Violence Archive.