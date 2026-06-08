Police and state services are on constant alert to prevent potential terrorist activity, especially following recent developments in the Middle East, police spokesperson Vyron Vyronos said on Monday.

He said authorities are working with foreign services to ensure early detection of individuals who may pose a risk.

Referring to an ongoing investigation in Cyprus into terrorism-related offences, Vyronos confirmed that four people are currently in custody.

He declined to comment on reports that a 37-year-old suspect arrested in Greece may be linked to the same case.

He said Cyprus collaborates closely with EU member states and international agencies like Europol and Interpol, emphasising that information sharing is crucial for threat prevention.

“There is continuous exchange of information with foreign services based on established agreements,” he said.

“The situation is being closely monitored and actions are taken to identify anyone who may be planning a terrorist act on the territory of the Republic,” Vyronos said.

Asked about the 37-year-old’s arrest in Crete, Vyronos said he could not provide operational details but confirmed ongoing cooperation with Greek authorities.

He added that the case under investigation in Cyprus remains active but said further information could not be disclosed due to national security considerations.

“We are talking about issues that relate directly to national security,” he said, adding that the public can be assured that the authorities remain vigilant.

Vyronos mentioned the upcoming directorate for combating organised crime, known as the ‘Cyprus FBI’.

He said while it has not yet been formally established, the relevant services are already cooperating closely on these cases and will continue to do so.

“The Republic of Cyprus has direct and full cooperation with European Union states and other countries,” he said. “This cooperation is essential for addressing modern security challenges and preventing terrorist threats before they materialise.”