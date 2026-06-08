A strong warning against the illegal use of the title psychologist was issued by the Cyprus Psychologists Registration Council on Monday.

It has adopted a zero-tolerance policy following a recent conviction of someone falsely claiming qualifications.

The Limassol criminal court last week found an unregistered psychologist guilty of sexually abusing a 17-year-old patient, exploiting their trust through inappropriate actions like kissing and touching.

The council emphasised that using the title “registered psychologist” without being accredited is a criminal offence.

It clarified that being listed in the register of graduate psychologists does not allow independent practice.

Graduate psychologists may only work in limited roles, such as teaching, research or referral interviews, and must do so under proper conditions.

Independent practice, including patient diagnosis and treatment, is reserved for registered psychologists.

The council said it takes all complaints seriously and aims to protect the public, especially minors, from unqualified practitioners.

It also urged the public to verify the credentials and registration status of anyone offering psychological services before seeking treatment or consultation.