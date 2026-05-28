A psychologist was found guilty by the Limassol criminal court on Thursday of sexually abusing a patient under his care.

According to Phileleftheros, the court, which heard the case in a closed session, convicted the defendant on four charges relating to sexual abuse.

In its ruling, it found that the offences were committed against a teenager who was 17 years old and receiving treatment from him.

According to the court’s findings, the psychologist abused the complainant’s trust and carried out a series of sexual acts, including kissing her, placing her hand on an intimate part of his body and engaging in a sexual act.

The court heard that the complainant first began attending sessions while experiencing low self-confidence and strained family relationships.

Evidence presented during the trial indicated that her confidence, social interactions and academic performance improved through therapy, leading her to develop deep admiration for the psychologist and view him as a trusted figure in her life.

Judges found that the defendant gradually blurred professional boundaries by using flattering language, sharing personal experiences and fostering a relationship that extended beyond professional norms.

The court heard that he encouraged discussions of a personal and sexual nature, knowing the complainant regarded him as an authority figure whose guidance she trusted.

According to the findings, the defendant suggested that she should become more sexually experienced and made comments about her appearance and behaviour.

The court was told that he later proposed a meeting at his residence outside the context of a scheduled therapy session.

Evidence accepted by the court showed that the complainant accompanied him to his home, where the incidents occurred.

Judges found that she complied with his requests because of the influence he exercised over her and her belief that his actions were intended to help her.

The court concluded that the defendant had exploited that trust for his own purposes.

In its ruling, the criminal court stated that the accused had abused “the position of trust, power or influence” he held over the complainant.

It found that the therapeutic relationship, rather than protecting a vulnerable young person, had been used to facilitate the offences.

The prosecution called nine witnesses during the proceedings, while the defendant testified under oath and presented three witnesses in his defence.

After assessing the evidence, the court accepted the complainant’s account and found that the charges had been proven beyond reasonable doubt.

Following the conviction, the court ordered that the defendant remain in custody pending the next hearing.

The case was adjourned until early June, when submissions relating to sentencing are expected to be heard.