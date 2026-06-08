Total employment in Cyprus increased by 2 per cent year-on-year during the first quarter of 2026, reaching an estimated 513,367 people, according to the state statistical service (Cystat).

The figures were released in a press statement on employment and national accounts covering the first quarter of 2026.

The data showed that total employment for the period was estimated at 513,367 persons.

Of this total, 460,476 were employees, while 52,891 were self-employed.

Compared with the corresponding quarter of 2025, total employment increased by 2 per cent during the first quarter of 2026.

The strongest increases in employment were recorded in wholesale and retail trade, the repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, information and communication, and construction.

In addition to the rise in the number of people employed, the data also showed an increase in the number of hours worked.

Actual hours worked during the first quarter of 2026 were estimated at 238,274,000, the service said.

This represented an increase of 2.5 per cent compared with the same quarter of 2025.

The largest increases in hours worked were also observed in wholesale and retail trade, the repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, information and communication, and construction.