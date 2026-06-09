Authorities in Cyprus and Greece have dismantled what investigators describe as an active Hamas-linked cell operating across the two countries, with five people arrested so far and a sixth suspect identified but still at large, according to reports published on Tuesday.

The investigation centres on a network of Palestinian nationals allegedly connected to Hamas activities in Cyprus, Greece and Malaysia.

Security sources cited in Greek media reports said the suspects are believed to have formed part of an operational cell, with one individual allegedly acting as a coordinator based in Kuala Lumpur.

A 38-year-old Palestinian man arrested on May 21 at a rented property in the Governor’s Beach area of Cyprus is alleged to have played a leading organisational role within the group. According to police sources, substances that could potentially be used in the manufacture of explosives were discovered during searches of the property.

Investigators also allege that the suspect financed a trip to Malaysia in August 2025, where participants received training related to explosives.

Among those who reportedly took part in the trip was a 37-year-old Palestinian man arrested in Crete over the weekend. Greek police sources claim the suspect admitted involvement in the organisation and had allegedly intended to carry out an attack on Greek territory.

Authorities said he had first arrived in Greece in 2020 and was granted political asylum in 2023. Searches linked to him reportedly uncovered a precision scale and measuring equipment, while investigators allege he had ordered chemicals that could be used in the production of explosives.

A third Palestinian suspect, who had been granted asylum in Cyprus and was living in Limassol with his family, is also among those arrested in connection with the case.

In addition to the alleged core members of the network, two Cypriot citizens of Palestinian origin were arrested in Cyprus while collecting a parcel that investigators believe may have contained materials intended for the manufacture of explosives.

The investigation remains ongoing in both Cyprus and Greece, with authorities continuing efforts to locate additional suspects and determine the full extent of the group’s activities. No convictions have been secured and all suspects are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.