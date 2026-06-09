The Paphos regional tourism board (Etap) has launched a new promotional video dedicated to Polis Chrysochous, as part of wider efforts to strengthen domestic tourism and support local communities and businesses.

According to an announcement, the new material showcases the natural beauty, authenticity and distinct identity of the wider Polis Chrysochous area, placing emphasis on its beaches, landscapes, villages, gastronomy, culture and year-round visitor experiences.

Through the video, the board has also launched a targeted promotional campaign aimed at the Cypriot market, using digital media, social networks and other promotional actions to encourage more domestic visitors to discover the district.

The campaign focuses in particular on areas that combine a rich natural environment with authentic experiences, while also offering strong potential for short breaks, family trips and thematic visits.

At the same time, the initiative forms part of the Paphos board’s broader strategy for balanced tourism development across the district, moving attention beyond the traditional tourist centres and towards communities and areas that can benefit from more sustained visitor activity.

In this context, the board said the promotion of Polis Chrysochous is not only aimed at attracting visitors, but also at supporting local businesses, strengthening the region’s visibility and encouraging tourism activity throughout the year.

The board also called on tourism professionals, hoteliers and local stakeholders to support the effort by using and sharing the promotional material through their own communication channels.

It said that collective promotion, cooperation and the targeted presentation of each region’s special characteristics can make a meaningful contribution to further strengthening Paphos as a quality, authentic and multidimensional destination.