The Cyprus Cement Public Company Ltd announced this week that it has proceeded with a share buyback transaction, purchasing its own shares in line with a prior shareholder decision and applicable corporate legislation.

The company said the transaction was carried out in accordance with the relevant Cyprus Stock Exchange regulations and Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission circulars, as well as under the provisions of Companies Law Cap 113 Article 57A.

The buyback followed a resolution approved at the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders held on June 26, 2025, which authorised the company to proceed with the acquisition of its own shares.

The transaction took place during a board meeting on June 5, 2026, through ProChoice Chrimatistiriaki Ltd, which executed the purchase on behalf of the company.

Cyprus Cement acquired a total of 1,488 of its own shares at a price of €1.305 per share, bringing the total value of the transaction to €1,941.84.