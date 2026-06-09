Cyprus’ trade deficit widened during the first four months of 2026, according to figures released by the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat), as imports increased and exports declined compared with the same period last year.

The latest data showed that the country’s trade deficit reached €3.05 billion in the January to April 2026 period, up from €2.67 billion recorded during the corresponding period of 2025.

According to the provisional figures for April 2026, total imports of goods amounted to €1.37bn, marking an increase of 15.1 per cent compared with the €1.19bn registered in April 2025.

Imports from other EU member states stood at €645.30 million, down from €740.80 million a year earlier.

At the same time, imports from third countries climbed sharply to €725.40m, compared with €449.90m in April 2025.

Cystat said that April’s import figures included the transfer of economic ownership of vessels, valued at €240.40m, compared with €100.40m in the same month of 2025.

Meanwhile, total exports of goods in April fell by 7.6 per cent to €363.60m, from €393.60m a year earlier.

Exports to EU countries reached €119.60m, up from €109.20m in April 2025.

Exports to third countries, however, declined to €244.00m, compared with €284.40m recorded a year earlier.

Exports in April also included vessel ownership transfers worth €33.80m, slightly higher than the €32.80m registered in April 2025.

For the January to April period, total imports rose by 4.8 per cent to €4.70bn, compared with €4.48bn during the same period of 2025.

Over the same period, total exports decreased by 9.3 per cent to €1.64bn, down from €1.81bn a year earlier.

Cystat also released final data for March 2026, which showed that imports of goods amounted to €1.21bn, an increase of 11.6 per cent from the €1.09bn recorded in March 2025.

Exports of domestically produced products, including stores and provisions for ships and aircraft, reached €368.20m in March, representing an increase of 29.3 per cent compared with €284.80m a year earlier.

Domestic exports of industrial products, excluding stores and provisions for ships and aircraft, rose to €352.40m, up from €273.00m in March 2025.

Exports of agricultural products increased to €14.70m, compared with €11.00m during the corresponding month of the previous year.

In contrast, exports of foreign products, including stores and provisions for ships and aircraft, dropped by 27.5 per cent to €137.80m, from €190.20m in March 2025.

The data also highlighted the leading categories of domestically produced goods exported during the January to March 2026 period.

The largest category was mineral fuels and oils, which generated exports worth €424.70m.

This was followed by pharmaceutical products, with exports valued at €94.80m.

Cyprus’ internationally recognised halloumi cheese ranked among the country’s leading export products, with shipments amounting to €91.70m during the first quarter of the year.

The figures point to a mixed picture for Cyprus’ external trade, with strong performances in several domestic export categories offset by weaker overall exports and a widening trade gap during the opening months of 2026.