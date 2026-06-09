Get your free World Cup 2026 Predictor & Spotter Cards now

The World Cup is finally here – and so is the Cyprus Mail World Cup 2026 Predictor.

Think you know who’s going all the way? Pick your group winners, predict the knockout rounds, and choose your world champion before a ball is kicked. Then follow the tournament to see just how many of your predictions survive.

Whether you’re a football fanatic or just joining in the fun, download, print and play along throughout the biggest sporting event on the planet.

The World Cup isn’t just about goals and trophies. It’s about the moments everyone remembers: dramatic VAR checks, shock upsets, fans in full face paint, last-minute winners, and celebrations that become part of football history.

Our World Cup Spotter Card challenges you to keep an eye out for the biggest, funniest and most memorable moments of the tournament.

Download it, print it, and challenge yourself to tick off as many moments as possible before the World Cup final.

The beautiful game has never been this much fun to watch.