Greek lender Eurobank has announced details regarding the distribution of its dividend for the 2025 financial year, following approval by shareholders at the bank’s annual general meeting held on April 28, 2026.

The bank said that shareholders approved the distribution of a total dividend of €258.67 million, equivalent to €0.07123 per share before tax.

Eurobank explained that the amount payable per share would increase because 32,389,605 treasury shares held by the bank are not entitled to receive a dividend.

As a result, the gross dividend amount payable to eligible shareholders will rise to €0.07187 per share.

The bank stated that a withholding tax of 5 per cent would be deducted from the gross amount in accordance with Article 64 of Law 4172/2013, except in cases where shareholders are covered by special provisions providing exemptions or different tax rates.

Following the deduction, shareholders will receive a net dividend of €0.06828 per share for the 2025 financial year.

Eurobank also recalled that its board of directors had previously approved the distribution of an interim dividend amounting to €170 million before tax from non-mandatory reserves.

That interim payment was made to beneficiaries on November 12, 2025, in accordance with paragraph 3 of Article 162 of Law 4548/2018.

The bank confirmed that June 10, 2026, will serve as the ex-dividend date, meaning that Eurobank shares traded on both Euronext Athens and the Cyprus Stock Exchange from that date onwards will no longer carry entitlement to the dividend.

The record date for identifying eligible shareholders has been set for June 11, 2026.

On that date, shareholders registered in Eurobank’s records within the Dematerialised Securities System (DSS) will be recognised as beneficiaries of the dividend.

The bank said that cash dividend payments will commence on June 15, 2026.

Payments will be made through Eurobank S.A., which will act as the paying bank.

Dividend distributions will be processed through the beneficiaries’ participants in the Euronext Athens Dematerialised Securities System, including banks and brokerage or securities firms, in line with the rules and decisions of Euronext Securities Athens (AthexCSD).

Eurobank added that in cases involving the legal heirs of deceased shareholders whose securities are held in special accounts managed by AthexCSD, dividend payments will be carried out through the bank’s branch network once the legal procedures for inheritance have been completed.

The bank also reminded shareholders that any dividends remaining unclaimed for a period of five years become time-barred and are transferred in favour of the Greek state.