The Limassol criminal court on Tuesday sentenced a 24-year-old man to life in prison for the murder of two men in Limassol in 2024.

The man was found guilty of committing a double murder of 39-year-old Andreas Kouzoupis and 38-year-old David Chmelar from Slovakia, who were found in a charred vehicle off the Parekklisia-Kellaki road in July 2024.

The trial of the case continues with a second defendant, a 20-year-old man, who also faces charges of premeditated murder of the two men.

An official autopsy on the bodies of the victims later revealed that the two men had been shot in the head before the vehicle was set ablaze.