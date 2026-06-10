A 3D light journey was projected onto the historic Venetian walls of Nicosia, in Eleftheria square on Tuesday evening and will be on display over the weekend from Friday to Sunday.

“In recent months, Nicosia has been the heart of the European Union, hosting leaders, heads of European institutions, ministers, officials and technocrats from across Europe, who have helped shape policies and decisions concerning the common European future,” said Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou, speaking at the ceremony.

Ioannou emphasised the “decisive role” Nicosia has played during Cyprus’ EU Council presidency, adding that the capital had been the focus of important meetings and high level events.

Nicosia mayor Charalambos Prountzos emphasised that Europe’s history was a great reminder that unity is not guaranteed, but the result of continuous effort, cooperation and shared responsibility.

“As the capital of the Republic of Cyprus and an active member of the European family, Nicosia remains committed to the common vision for a united, just, democratic, humane, sustainable and truly equal Europe for all its citizens,” he said.

The event was attended by ambassadors, MPs, state officials, the deputy mayor of the municipal districts and others, which had the opportunity to witness an impressive audiovisual spectacle that highlighted the history of Nicosia, its cultural heritage and its connection with its European identity, with screenings scheduled to continue throughout the summer.

According to the municipality, screenings will be shown in the semi-circular section of The Venetian walls of Davila bastion, on the Eleftherias square bridge, from Friday to Sunday, 9pm to 10pm.