Ten bounced cheques, with a total value of €32,026, were registered in the preliminary list of the Central Information Register (CIR) in May, according to data released by the Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) on Wednesday.

All ten cheques concerned three legal entities, the data showed, pointing to a relatively limited number of issuers behind the monthly total.

Since the beginning of the year, 69 bounced cheques, worth €210,502, have been registered in the archive. These involved 32 legal entities and 12 natural persons.

Compared with the corresponding period of last year, the number of bounced cheques has fallen by 32 per cent, while their total value declined by 12.8 per cent.

Meanwhile, one legal entity that issued a bounced cheque and one natural person controlling a legal entity were registered in the CIR in May.

Since the start of the year, 50 issuers of bounced cheques have been registered.

These included 20 legal entities, six natural persons and 24 natural persons controlling legal entities.