Education remains key factor in job market success across Europe

Cyprus recorded an unemployment rate of 4.4 per cent in 2025, according to new Eurostat data, placing the island well below the EU average of 6 per cent.

The figures, covering people aged 15 to 74 in the labour force, showed a slight increase across the European Union compared with 2024, when the rate stood at 5.9 per cent.

Across the bloc, Spain registered the highest unemployment rate at 10.5 per cent, followed by Finland at 9.7 per cent and Greece at 8.9 per cent.

At the other end of the scale, the lowest jobless rates were recorded in the Czech Republic at 2.8 per cent, while both Poland and Malta stood at 3.1 per cent.

Cyprus’ position at 4.4 per cent placed it among the better-performing labour markets in the EU, reflecting relative stability compared with higher-unemployment economies in southern and northern Europe.

The figures also highlighted significant differences in unemployment depending on education levels across the EU, with lower educational attainment linked to substantially higher joblessness.

Among people aged 25 to 74, those with low levels of education faced an unemployment rate of 10.5 per cent, compared with 4.7 per cent for those with medium education and 3.6 per cent for those with higher education.

The widest gaps between education levels were recorded in Slovakia, Sweden and Finland, where the differences between low and highly educated groups were particularly pronounced.

In Slovakia, unemployment among those with low education reached 38.8 per cent compared with just 2.1 per cent for those with higher education, a gap of 36.7 percentage points.

Sweden recorded 20.0 per cent unemployment among the least educated, against 5.1 per cent for the highly educated, while Finland reported 18.8 per cent compared with 4.9 per cent.

Cyprus followed the same broader European pattern, with unemployment decreasing as education levels rose.

For those with less than primary, primary and secondary education, Cyprus recorded a rate of 4.8 per cent.

Among those with upper secondary and post-secondary non-tertiary education, the rate stood at 4.2 per cent.

Meanwhile, individuals in Cyprus with tertiary education experienced the lowest unemployment at 3.4 per cent.

The latest figures underline the importance of educational attainment in shaping labour market outcomes across the EU, while also confirming Cyprus’ relatively contained unemployment levels compared with the European average.