The police arrested four individuals on Wednesday, including two businessmen from Larnaca and Nicosia, as part of an investigation into alleged organised crime activities dating back to 2021.

The arrests followed a coordinated operation by the Larnaca criminal investigation department, supported by other police units.

Those arrested include a 44-year-old businessman from Larnaca, a 42-year-old businessman from Nicosia, a 49-year-old remand prisoner and a 45-year-old woman.

They are under investigation for several alleged offences committed between 2021 and 2024 in Larnaca and nearby areas, including involvement in a criminal organisation, conspiracy, kidnapping, extortion, fraud and threats.

They are also being investigated for the illegal possession and transport of a category B firearm, the illegal possession and transport of explosives and money laundering.

After the arrests, officers searched several locations, seizing documents related to the case.

The suspects will appear before the Larnaca district court on Wednesday, where police will seek detention orders.

Police investigations are ongoing.