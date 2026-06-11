Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) chairman Marinos Christodoulides on Thursday held a meeting with the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Cyprus Nikolay Zhumakanov at the exchange’s offices in Nicosia.

The discussions took place in the context of the recent visit of the President of the Republic of Cyprus to Kazakhstan and formed part of wider efforts to strengthen bilateral economic and investment relations between the two countries.

Both sides exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation between the stock markets of Cyprus and Kazakhstan, as well as broader investment opportunities linked to the developing strategic relationship.

The dialogue also focused on ways to enhance cross-border financial collaboration, with emphasis on potential mechanisms that could facilitate market connectivity and investor engagement.

The two parties expressed mutual interest in further deepening institutional cooperation between capital markets, underlining the importance of sustained dialogue.

It was agreed that follow-up meetings will be held in order to explore specific actions and initiatives aimed at advancing practical cooperation.

The CSE reaffirmed its commitment to international partnerships that support its broader strategy of positioning Cyprus as a reliable investment gateway between Europe and Asia.

In a separate development on the same day, the Cyprus Stock Exchange hosted a high-level informative event titled “Prospects, Strategic Programmes and Investment Choices”, aimed at bringing listed companies and market professionals closer to investors.

The event formed part of the exchange’s broader initiative to strengthen engagement between listed entities, investment firms and the wider investing public.

Opening the proceedings, Marinos Christodoulides welcomed participants and said the initiative was designed to reinforce the link between listed companies and investment professionals, while improving transparency and market understanding.

A representative of the association of Cyprus investment services firms, Andreas Leonidou, delivered a presentation during the event, highlighting the role of intermediaries as key participants in the CSE ecosystem.

The programme also included presentations from ten listed companies, each outlining their strategic plans, operational outlook and investment opportunities.

Among the participating companies, the chief executive of Demetra Holdings Plc Athos Chandriotis presented the group’s strategic direction and investment focus.

The chief executive of Net Info Plc Vassos Aristodimou outlined the company’s development plans and future growth prospects.

The board member of Global Wealth Group Plc Maria Panayiotou presented the company’s investment strategy and market positioning.

The director of investor relations, ESG and strategy at Bank of Cyprus Annita Pavlou provided an overview of the bank’s strategic priorities and sustainability approach.

The chief executive of Upyachting Management Plc Theodoros Chouliaras outlined the company’s operational outlook and sectoral opportunities.

The director of the economic research unit at Eurobank SA Dr Constantinos Vrachimis presented analytical insights into financial trends and strategic planning.

The chief financial officer of Petrolina Holdings Public Ltd Dinos Savvidis detailed the company’s financial performance and forward-looking investment strategy.

The chief financial officer of Lovardos United Public Ltd Margarita Lampri shared the company’s strategic priorities and market expectations.

The director of S.S.H Solar Finance Plc Stavros Tsinarelis focused on green bond financing and renewable energy investment opportunities.

The senior executive director of Cosmos Insurance Public Company Ltd Kyriakos Tyllis presented the firm’s insurance market strategy and growth outlook.

A significant number of financial sector representatives, brokerage firms, investors and entrepreneurs attended the event, engaging in discussions and posing questions on corporate outlooks and strategic plans.