Pavlos Kontides has returned to the top of the ILCA7 world rankings for a sixth time, following a strong series of results anchored by his European Championship victory in Croatia.

The latest update places him back at the summit of the discipline less than a year after he last held the position.

The two-time Olympic silver medallist has previously occupied world number one status on five separate occasions between 2018 and 2025, with the latest rise moving him ahead of Britain’s Michael Beckett, who drops to second.

His ranking return follows the European title in Kastela, near Split, proving decisive in his climb back to the top of the standings.

Kontides is currently based in Ireland as he continues preparations for the World Championships in Dun Laoghaire in August, where he will compete in a small fleet racing event.

He will also compete in additional events in Los Angeles, including the North American Championship and the Los Angeles Grand Slam, as part of his build up towards the 2028 Olympic Games.