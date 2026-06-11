Cyprus is among the EU member states recording a decline in agricultural input costs for the first quarter of 2026, according to Eurostat data, amidst a broader European trend of falling farm output prices across the bloc.

The figures underline a period of easing agricultural price pressures, with Cyprus positioned within a group of countries where costs linked to farm production inputs have retreated.

Across the EU, the average price of agricultural output fell by 2.9 per cent year on year in the first quarter of 2026, a deeper decline than the 1.7 per cent drop recorded in the final quarter of 2025, according to Eurostat.

At the same time, the average price of agricultural inputs, covering goods and services used in farming such as energy, fertilisers and feedingstuffs, showed only marginal movement, slipping by 0.4 per cent, extending the relative stability seen through 2025.

Eurostat data showed output prices declined in 19 EU member states, with the steepest falls recorded in Belgium at 12.9 per cent, Germany at 11 per cent, and Lithuania at 10.8 per cent.

In contrast, prices rose in eight countries, led by Malta at 14.8 per cent, Croatia at 8.5 per cent, and Finland at 5.5 per cent.

Within the input cost category, declines were recorded in 14 member states, including Cyprus, where agricultural input prices fell by 3.1 per cent, placing it alongside Portugal at the same rate.

Germany saw a decline of 3.8 per cent, while the Netherlands recorded a drop of 3.4 per cent.

The remaining 13 EU countries saw increases in input costs, with Lithuania reporting the strongest rise at 16.8 per cent, followed by Romania at 5 per cent and Ireland at 3.6 per cent.

The data also highlighted continued volatility in key agricultural commodities, with milk prices falling by 15.5 per cent and cereal prices down 11.7 per cent across the EU compared with the same quarter in 2025.

On the input side, fertilisers and soil improvers moved in the opposite direction, rising by 6.6 per cent, while feedingstuffs fell by 4.9 per cent and energy costs edged down by 0.6 per cent.

For Cyprus, the decline in input costs comes amid a broader European pattern of easing production expenses, although the country remains part of a fragmented EU landscape where agricultural price trends vary sharply between member states depending on structure, scale and exposure to commodity swings.

The latest Eurostat figures point to a sector adjusting to shifting global supply conditions, with falling output prices weighing on farm revenues even as certain input costs stabilise or decline, offering partial relief to producers across Europe, including Cyprus.