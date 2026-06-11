The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) has issued an urgent directive requiring all regulated entities to submit specific information to support the identification of firms for future direct supervision by the Anti-Money Laundering Authority (AMLA).

This new reporting process represents a vital step in preparing for the first selection cycle of entities that will fall under direct oversight from 2028.

The requirement applies to a broad range of regulated entities, including investment firms, crypto-asset service providers, and various collective investment management companies that held an authorisation as of December 31, 2025.

Entities that were authorised by this date but have not yet commenced operations are also strictly required to participate in this submission.

Firms must download the standardised reporting template from the AMLA website and provide detailed information covering the reporting period from January 1, 2025, to December 31, 2025.

The completed document must be emailed to the CySEC risk statistics department no later than Friday, June 26, 2026.

The Chairman of the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission, George Theocharides, has placed significant emphasis on the importance of meeting this deadline.

Failure to comply with the submission requirements in a prompt and proper manner may result in the application of administrative penalties under the relevant national legislation.

CySEC has also confirmed that it will not issue reminders to firms that fail to submit their documentation on time.

To assist firms with the transition, AMLA is hosting a webinar on June 10, 2026, to provide a practical walkthrough of the reporting tools and interpretative notes.

This session is open to all interested participants and is designed to ensure a proper understanding of the requirements for the upcoming selection exercise.

Firms have been advised that any questions regarding the completion of the template must be submitted in writing to the designated email address by June 19, 2026.