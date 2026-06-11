Archimandrite Gregorios Ioannides was on Thursday formally inaugurated as the new bishop of Paphos in Nicosia.

He was elected during the divine liturgy at Saint Barnabas in Nicosia, which marked the official start of his episcopal duties. He will be enthroned in Paphos later in the day.

Gregorios had been selected as the new bishop of Paphos by the Holy Synod of the Church of Cyprus at the end of May, succeeding former bishop of Paphos Tychikos.

Gregorios’ enthronement is scheduled to take place at the Saint Theodore’s Church in Paphos later in the day.

Supporters of Tychikos have announced that they will be holding a rally outside Saint Barnabas Church in Nicosia to protest against Gregorios’ election as the new bishop with a further protest in Paphos.

Archbishop Georgios congratulating the new Bishop of Paphos Gregorios (Christos Theodorides)

Former Paphos bishop Tychikos had secured a significant legal vindication on Wednesday after the Supreme Court granted him the right to pursue a challenge against the decision which ratified his removal from office.

In a unanimous ruling, the appeals court overturned part of an earlier judgement and granted Tychikos ten days to apply for permission against the Holy Synod’s decision, which confirmed his deposition as bishop of Paphos.

Tychikos had been removed from the Paphos bishopric in May 2025, following a series of disputes with Archbishop Georgios over matters relating to church governance, administration and ecclesiastical practice.

His removal triggered protests in both Nicosia and Paphos, with supporters repeatedly demanding his reinstatement.