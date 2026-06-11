The police have launched DigiPol, a new digital platform that allows members of the public to access a wide range of police services online.

The portal became operational on Thursday, providing access through the gov.cy platform to more than 30 police services without requiring citizens to visit police stations or offices in person.

Available services include applications for criminal record certificates, requests for police reports and declarations relating to the loss of identity cards.

The platform was formally presented during a press conference attended by deputy police-chief Panikos Stavrou, who said that members of the public can now utilise a range of services electronically “without the need for a physical presence at police stations and offices in a simple, safe and effective manner”.

Stavrou said the portal allows users to submit requests electronically, monitor the progress of applications and receive updates throughout the process.

He added that the system is also expected to streamline police operations through more efficient use of resources.

Head of the EU funded projects unit and deputy director of finance directorate, Chryso Angeli

“This allows our members to focus even more on their main mission, which is the protection of citizens and the assurance of public safety,” he said.

Head of the EU funded projects unit and deputy director of finance directorate, Chryso Angeli, presenting technical aspects of the project, said the first phase focuses on providing non urgent services to reduce the need for in person visits to police stations.

She said the project includes a digital citizen portal, upgrades to the police central information system and supporting infrastructure designed to strengthen operational capacity.

The project was funded through the EU’s Recovery and Resilience mechanism, while development of the platform involved collaboration between the University of Cyprus’ research centre (KIOS), Cypriot technology company NETU as well as several ministries.