From May 1, English tenancy law brings an end to no-reason evictions, marking a new phase in the regulation of residential tenancies. The Renters’ Rights Act 2025 constitutes a major reform of the housing market, as it redefines the relationship between landlord and tenant.

It introduces clearer rules and a more balanced institutional framework, limiting what had previously been extensive contractual freedom. The new regime affects both the legal structure of tenancy agreements and the operation of the property market.

The act applies exclusively to residential tenancies and does not extend to commercial premises such as shops or offices. Commercial leases continue to be governed by the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954, which provides a statutory protection regime for businesses.

This distinction is significant, as the reform is specifically directed at the housing sector, where the need for protection and predictability is more pronounced.

Open-ended tenancies

A fundamental change is the abolition of fixed-term tenancies and the establishment of periodic tenancies of indefinite duration. Tenants acquire the right to leave the property at any time by giving two months’ notice, without the need to provide any justification.

In practice, this allows tenants to relocate due to work, family reasons or changing circumstances without being tied to long-term contracts and disproportionate financial burdens.

The tenancy relationship therefore gains a degree of flexibility more suited to contemporary social and economic realities.

End of no-reason evictions

A defining reform is the abolition of Section 21, which previously allowed landlords to recover possession of a property without stating any reason. Under the new regime, every eviction must be based on a specific legal ground.

Tenants thereby gain meaningful security of tenure, while landlords may no longer act unilaterally and without oversight. This change strengthens stability without removing the landlord’s right to protect his property where lawful grounds exist.

Landlords retain the right to recover possession under Section 8, but only on the basis of prescribed grounds. Among the most significant are occupation by the landlord or a member of the landlord’s family, as well as a genuine intention to sell the property.

Particular emphasis is placed on rent arrears. Where arrears are substantial, the court is obliged to order possession. At the same time, repeated late payment of rent, breach of tenancy terms or anti-social behaviour remain matters within the court’s discretion.

The procedure in practice

Recovery of possession is no longer a simple or purely formal process. The landlord must serve the appropriate notice, substantiate the relevant ground, and, if the tenant does not comply, apply to the court.

For example, an alleged intention to sell cannot be used as a pretext for re-letting the property at a higher rent. The new framework introduces substantive safeguards aimed at transparency, legal certainty and stability in transactions.

The Act also regulates the financial aspects of tenancy arrangements. Rent increases are permitted only once per year and through a prescribed procedure, while bidding practices between prospective tenants are prohibited.

At the same time, excessive advance payments are restricted in order to reduce barriers to access to housing.

Strengthening the social dimension and compliance

Particular importance is attached to the prohibition of blanket exclusions of tenants, such as exclusions based on family status or receipt of benefits. The right to keep pets is also strengthened, subject to reasonable conditions.

At the same time, the sanctions framework is tightened, with enhanced powers granted to local authorities and higher financial penalties imposed. Compliance becomes a substantive factor in the proper functioning of the market.

At a later stage, the legislation also provides for a mandatory landlord database and the establishment of a Landlord Ombudsman for faster out-of-court dispute resolution.

These mechanisms promote transparency and contribute to the gradual professionalisation of the sector, reducing informal practices of the past.

In parallel, housing standards are upgraded, with emphasis on safety, hygiene and energy efficiency.

Comparison with the Cypriot system

Compared with Cyprus, the new English model is of particular interest. The Cypriot rent control regime provides strong protection, but it applies only to a limited category of cases, whereas contractual tenancies are characterised by extensive freedom of terms.

The question that arises is whether a more unified and balanced framework, such as the English model, could address distortions within the Cypriot market.

The combined application of security of tenure and practical flexibility limits extreme imbalances and enhances the overall coherence of the market.

The Renters’ Rights Act 2025 constitutes a substantial restructuring of the landlord and tenant relationship. It introduces clear rules, strengthens tenant security and restricts abusive practices, without entirely weakening the position of landlords.

England demonstrates that balance is not merely a theoretical aspiration, but a deliberate choice of legislative policy, a choice that deserves serious consideration within the Cypriot legal context.