United Nations envoy Maria Angela Holguin on Friday set out a timeline for the next steps she intends to take on the Cyprus problem, after having met Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman.

She said after the meeting that she will meet President Nikos Christodoulides on Friday afternoon, before travelling to Ankara and to Athens to meet Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis next week.

From there, she will travel to Brussels and hold contacts with officials from the European Union and others, before returning to Cyprus before the end of this month, where she will once again hold meetings with Erhurman and Christodoulides.

She also confirmed that it is currently intended for an enlarged meeting on the Cyprus problem, involving the island’s two sides, its three guarantor powers, Greece, Turkey, and the United Kingdom, and the UN, to be convened either in late July or early August.

Erhurman’s office, meanwhile, said that he and Holguin had discussed “the Cyprus issue, confidence-building measures and regional developments”.

Holguin had most recently met both Erhurman and Christodoulides on Monday, saying after those meetings that she was “quite positive and optimistic”.

Meanwhile, both leaders stressed that they will be aiming for tangible results to be achieved from the next enlarged meeting on the Cyprus problem when it takes place, with Christodoulides saying after his meeting with Holguin that “the goal is to lead us into an enlarged meeting, during which the resumption of talks will be announced”.

Erhurman made no statements after his meeting with Holguin but said during an appearance on political talk show Er Meydani on Tuesday that an enlarged meeting must “yield meaningful results”.

The round of meetings comes with sources telling the Cyprus Mail that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has green-lit the “new initiative” being undertaken by the UN with the aim of bringing about a resumption of formal negotiations on the Cyprus problem.

Erdogan is said to be of the view that the lack of a solution to the Cyprus problem has “unduly cost Turkey through no fault of its own”in recent decades.

The sources said that Turkey’s support of both the 2004 referendum and the 2017 negotiations, both of which were rejected by the Greek Cypriot side, constitute evidence of Erdogan’s “pragmatic and constructive stance” and “will to engage in the hope of securing a solution to the Cyprus problem”.