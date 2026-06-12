Makarios III Technical and Vocational School in Nicosia has won first prize in the nationwide student video competition “Together We Stop Bullying” with its short film I See You, the school announced on Friday.

The competition, organised by the education ministry in partnership with the Yianis Christodoulou Foundation and MHV Group, aims to raise awareness of school bullying and encourage young people to address the issue through creative expression.

The winning entry earned a €50,000 cash prize, which will be used to upgrade school facilities and enhance students’ educational experience.

According to the education ministry, I See You stood out for its authenticity, emotional impact and powerful social message.

The film follows a student who experiences bullying and explores the emotional and psychological consequences of repeated abuse. A central feature of the production is the use of white stones as a symbol of the burden carried by victims of bullying.

The ministry said the symbolism effectively highlighted the often unseen effects bullying can have on young people.

The film reaches its climax when classmates choose to intervene and support the victim, collectively forming the message “I See You” – a scene organisers described as a “powerful expression of empathy, solidarity and shared responsibility,”

The project also emphasises the role of bystanders, highlighting how those who witness bullying can help stop it through support and action.

Students involved in the production were Styliana Charalambous, Fotini Gypsiotis, Vasiliki Kakouri, Maria Neokleous, Chrysovalanto Christofi and Marios Skallas.

The school credited teachers Eleni Xanthoudaki Varnavas, Dimitra Aristodimou, Mary Armostis and assistant headteacher Kleanthis Kleanthos for supporting students throughout the creative process.

The education ministry described the award as a source of pride for the school community and said the project demonstrated how young people can contribute positively to addressing social issues when given opportunities to express themselves.

“Together we can stop bullying,” the ministry said, describing the film as a reminder that even small acts of support can make a significant difference in the lives of those affected.