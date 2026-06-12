The next days until UN envoy Maria Angela Holguin returns to Cyprus will be decisive for the Cyprus problem, President Nikos Christodoulides said on Friday, expressing optimism that an expanded meeting to usher in the resumption of negotiations for a settlement will be able to be announced.

Referring to his meeting earlier in the day with Holguin, Christodoulides said they had a “very interesting discussion” and that the effort was ongoing.

Holguin, he said, would be returning to the island after meetings in Turkey, Greece and Brussels.

Christodoulides added that he discussed the Cyprus problem on Thursday with European Council president Antonio Costa and that he would be in Brussels next week where he would be meeting Costa again, as well as European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.

“We are working towards one and only goal, the convening of an expanded meeting, during which the resumption of negotiations will be announced,” he said.

The president said he was not focusing on dates, but on the substance of the issue.

Asked if he was concerned over Turkey’s stance that appeared to be escalating over the past days, Christodoulides said Holguin would be discussing this in Turkey on Monday.

The aim, he reiterated, was to resume talks from where they left off in Crans Montana.

Christodoulides pointed out that UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres had met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in March and after that an effort was launched.

“If this effort does not bear fruit, then someone is to blame. But I will not go there. Neither will I become involved in nor do I hope that a blame game will emerge. From what we are discussing, I am optimistic that we can reach the goal of an expanded conference, during which the resumption of talks can be announced,” he said.

Christodoulides will be convening the National Council on June 22, after his return from Brussels.

He said all parliamentary party leaders have been invited and that he would continue to keep the parties that are no longer in the House updated.

“We are at a crucial juncture, I want us to move collectively,” he said.