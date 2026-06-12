Police in Larnaca are investigating the alleged kidnapping of a 22-year-old foreign student after a ransom demand was reportedly made to his father.

The case came to light shortly before 1am on Friday morning when the student’s roommate contacted police to report his disappearance.

According to information under investigation, the 22-year-old, who resides in Larnaca, left his home at around 6.30pm on Thursday to attend the first day of a new job at a factory.

The exact location of the workplace has not yet been established.

Several hours later, the student’s father, who lives abroad, allegedly received a telephone call and a series of messages from an unknown individual demanding money in exchange for his son’s release.

Police are treating the complaint as a suspected kidnapping and have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the student’s disappearance and the origin of the ransom demand.

Investigators are examining communications received by the father and are seeking to establish the whereabouts of the 22-year-old after he left his residence on Thursday evening.

Authorities have not disclosed the amount of money allegedly requested or provided details regarding the identity of those believed to be involved.

Police have not announced any arrests and inquiries remain ongoing.