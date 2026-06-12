A probationary police officer was dismissed on Friday by police chief Themistos Arnaoutis following his arrest earlier this month over the discovery of 69 vials containing anabolic substances.

The officer was arrested on June 4 and dismissed with the approval of Justice Minister Costas Fitiris.

“Phenomena of corruption, delinquent behaviour or abuse of power have no place in the police force, and the suppression of such phenomena is a top priority of the police leadership,” Arnaoutis said.

Under Cypriot law, the use of anabolic steroids without a valid prescription is illegal. Unauthorised possession, distribution or sale of such substances is punishable by fines or imprisonment.