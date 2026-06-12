Residents of the land development organisation’s (Koag) Adonis II housing complex in Pano Polemidia remained dissatisfied on Friday after the electricity authority (EAC) outlined plans for the gradual relocation of an electricity line running adjacent to their homes.

The proposals were presented during a meeting involving EAC representatives, Polemidia mayor Andros Theodorou and a delegation of residents. The meeting followed an intervention by President Nikos Christodoulides earlier this week after residents raised concerns during the foundation stone ceremony for the nearby Adonis III residential project.

EAC spokeswoman Christina Papadopoulou said the authority had proposed an interim solution involving the relocation of part of the existing overhead line by approximately 80 metres.

“For the good of the residents themselves,” she said, part of the line crossing above the residential complex would be moved early next year, while a further section would be removed in next September.

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She said the final plan remains the complete removal of the line and its relocation around 1.5 kilometres away.

However, the project depends on a series of procedures, including road registration and approvals involving several state authorities.

“Once everything is ready, the EAC will move at a rapid pace so that this line is completely removed from people’s homes,” Papadopoulou said.

The authority also intends to request electromagnetic field measurements from the University of Cyprus at both the existing installation and the proposed temporary route.

“Although the distance sounds very short, the difference in electromagnetic field measurements is huge and the goal is to protect the residents who live there,” she said.

Residents outright rejected the timetable, arguing that they have already waited years for a permanent solution.

Speaking on behalf of residents, Marina Theodorou said the proposals failed to address concerns over the health and safety of families living near the infrastructure.

“Despite the assurances we have been receiving since 2021, they told us that the pillar next to us will be moved in almost a year and a half,” she said.

“When they were telling us that a definitive solution would be found, they did not explain to us that their actions would take five to six years.”

She said residents would seek a further meeting with President Christodoulides, who had offered to remain involved if the outcome of Friday’s discussions proved unsatisfactory.