More than 70 students and parents gathered outside the English School in Nicosia on Friday to protest the cancellation of this year’s graduation ceremony.

The ceremony was cancelled following reports of extensive vandalism during May’s “pinta” celebration, a tradition observed by final-year students.

According to the school, damage included overturned furniture, graffiti and offensive messages in numerous classrooms.

Protesters called on school authorities to reconsider the decision and allow the graduation ceremony to proceed. The group gathered on a road adjacent to the school before marching to its main entrance.

Students said school officials had shown little willingness to engage in efforts to find a solution.

The English School did not respond to the Cyprus Mail’s requests for comment.

“The headmaster won’t accept any meetings with parents or students,” one student told the Cyprus Mail. “A group of about 40 people wanted to go and say sorry so we could move on, but they wouldn’t accept the meeting.”

The student added that school officials had proposed delaying any potential meeting until after examinations.

“That defeats the purpose, because after the exams we wouldn’t be able to get the graduation back. It would be too late,” the student said.

Another student said the number of pupils willing to apologise was closer to 20.

According to a report by Politis, school officials had previously invited those involved in the pinta celebrations to come forward and take responsibility. When no students did so, the graduation ceremony was then cancelled.

The school estimates that between 50 and 70 students took part in the vandalism. There are roughly 160 students in the graduating class.

“We’d do voluntary service, come and clean the school. We were willing to do absolutely anything, even come and apologise,” another student told Cyprus Mail, adding that no route had been offered to reverse the decision.

A further student acknowledged that “things got out of hand” during the pinta celebrations.

“Not everyone was involved in the activities, and therefore we believe that not everyone should be punished because of the incident,” the student said.

Parents also criticised the school’s decision.

Parent Alexia Panides said the school was “more than happy to promote our children when they win awards and showcase their achievements”.

“Yet when it comes to one of the biggest moments of a student’s life, after seven years of waiting, they have indiscriminately punished everyone,” she said.

Parent Nicolina Neocleous called the school’s actions “unbelievable” and “ridiculous.”

“The headmaster has refused to negotiate or even discuss the matter,” she told the Cyprus Mail.

In place of the traditional graduation ceremony, students will receive their diplomas at a simplified presentation without the usual celebrations.