A 41-year-old man was sentenced to two and a half years in prison by the Nicosia permanent criminal court on Friday after admitting to the exploitation of Greek Cypriot properties in the north.

According to a police statement, the offences centred on the advertising and promotion of properties illegally constructed on land belonging to Greek Cypriot owners in villages in Kyrenia and Famagusta.

The court imposed two-and-a-half years following the defendant’s guilty plea to all 18 charges.

The case follows legal proceedings that began in 2025 when the accused, identified at the time as a Ukrainian national, was brought before the Nicosia district court and referred for direct trial before the criminal court.

At that hearing, prosecutors outlined allegations including conspiracy to commit a felony, fraudulent transactions involving property belonging to another person and conspiracy to defraud.