Britain’s textile history told through 22 museums and archives

By Rebekah Pickering Wood

Textiles shape British life in ways we often overlook – the clothes worn, the items inherited, and the patterns that quietly signal where people come from. Yet behind these familiar objects lies a rich history of labour, skill and innovation.

From the knitting frames of industrial England to the woollen mills of Wales, the patterned traditions of Scotland and the linen workshops of Northern Ireland, textile crafts have helped shape the UK’s social and cultural fabric.

As interest grows in sustainable fashion, repair and slow making, museums and specialist archives across the UK are breathing new life into textile heritage. Together, they reveal how communities have worked, adapted and expressed their identity through cloth. Here are 22 notable examples of specialist textile museums and archives from across the UK.

The Framework Knitters Museum in Nottingham offers a rare window into 19th‑century textile labour. It is one of England’s few surviving knitting yards – purpose‑built courtyards of domestic workshops. The museum recreates the environment in which framework knitting structured the everyday lives of working families who lived and laboured on the same site.

Framework knitting is now listed as a critically endangered craft by the Heritage Crafts Association. This skill marked a key stage in Britain’s shift from cottage-based production to mechanised industry.

England’s wider textile heritage is reflected in the Dales Countryside Museum’s collection of knitted artefacts. The sheaths and rural garments on display reveal wool’s economic importance in the Yorkshire Dales.

Whitchurch Silk Mill is a rare working site

Rare working sites such as Whitchurch Silk Mill in Hampshire and the Silk Museum in Macclesfield preserve silk‑weaving traditions through operational Victorian machinery. These machines demonstrate the technical and manual skill behind luxury textiles.

Yet the fragility of specialist heritage sites is increasingly clear. The Walsall Leather Museum’s forced relocation and the 2025 closure of the Quaker Tapestry Museum in Kendall point to a sector increasingly exposed to institutional and economic strain.

Wales’ textile history is rooted in the cultural and economic power of wool – a material that shaped its landscapes and livelihoods.

At its centre is the National Wool Museum in Carmarthenshire. It’s housed in the former Cambrian Mills at Drefach Felindre, once known as the Huddersfield of Wales due to its intense concentration of woollen mills.

The museum traces the shift from cottage‑based spinning and weaving to mill‑driven manufacture, with exhibitions and demonstrations following wool’s journey from fleece to fabric.

This story extends across Wales. At St Fagans in Cardiff, the reconstructed Esgair Moel Woollen Mill preserves 18th-century spinning and weaving techniques. Meanwhile, working sites such as Melin Tregwynt and Trefriw Woollen Mills maintain long‑running weaving traditions. The Welsh Quilt Centre highlights creative uses of flannel and tapestry.

Together, these organisations reveal how rivers powered mills and rural households supplied skilled labour. They show how wool remains both a heritage craft material and a symbol of sustainability, identity and resilient communities.

Scotland’s textile heritage is preserved through a combination of physical museums and rich digital collections that highlight strong regional pattern vocabularies.

The Future Museum of south-west Scotland offers one of the most substantial online resources on Sanquhar knitting. This was a distinctive Scottish glove‑knitting tradition characterised by two‑colour geometric patterns and personalised initials.

Dundee’s Verdant Works, meanwhile, situates the jute industry within histories of women’s labour, imperial trade and environmental change. And the Shetland Museum and Archives holds world‑renowned collections of Fair Isle ganseys, the tightly knit woollen sweaters traditionally worn by fishermen.

On the west coast, the Isle of Arran Heritage Museum preserves locally grounded yet often romanticised narratives of Arran knitting. Together, these institutions reveal how Scottish textile traditions have evolved.

The Irish Linen Centre & Lisburn Museum documents Northern Ireland’s leading textile industry. It charts linen’s development from cottage production to large‑scale manufacture. Its collections, tools, garments, oral histories and 6,000‑volume library highlight the labour of thousands – especially the women makers whose skills underpinned linen’s success.

Northern Ireland’s textile heritage also appears in the Museum of Orange Heritage, which holds a rare 1675 damask tablecloth; Conway Mill, a preserved flax mill turned community centre; and National Museums NI. The latter’s textile holdings range from jacquard coverlets to costume and folk artefacts.

Museums and archives together safeguard Britain’s rich knitted and textile heritage.

Specialist collections, such as the Knitting & Crochet Guild’s, include an extensive archive of patterns, garments, tools and publications. These provide vital insight into how knitting evolved in response to fashion trends, wartime pressures, technological change and shifting domestic roles. The museum’s commitment to access ensures that otherwise fragile craft knowledge remains visible to researchers and makers.

The Framework Knitters Museum contains one of the few surviving knitting yards

National institutions also play a key role. The V&A’s knitting holdings, spanning the 12th century right up to today, reveal the craft’s breadth across everyday, professional and ceremonial contexts. They highlight knitting’s intersections with design innovation and artistic practice.

Alongside this, the Textile Society’s directory of UK museums demonstrates the nationwide reach of textile collections, from embroidery to dress and industrial histories. It shows how knitting sits within a wider landscape of interconnected craft and museum traditions.

Across the UK, heritage craft museums and historic textile sites are helping to keep textile traditions alive. They show how craft grows out of place and, in turn, shapes local and personal identities.

Specialist archives protect the patterns, tools and stories behind these traditions. Together, this work highlights the relationship between everyday making and cultural life, ensuring Britain’s textile heritage is preserved and continues to evolve.

Rebekah Pickering Wood is Senior Lecturer in Museum and Heritage Studies, Nottingham Trent University. This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons licence