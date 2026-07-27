New IKEA home collection to deliver colour, imagination, creativity next season

Once again this year, IKEA is refreshing its product range and unveiling a new collection, inspired by the transition to the new season ahead. Clever and creative ideas promise to transform your home in the most playful and cosy way.

As with every collection, IKEA offers countless new ideas for the home. This time, even though we’re in the middle of summer, the new collection is the perfect excuse for a first touch-up to your home, with unexpected colours and textures that hint at the new season.

Among the new arrivals, every product has something special to offer, starting with the lighting that sets the atmosphere in the home. The VARPTROSS lighting range makes a striking impression with its soft, clean lines and handcrafted bamboo elements, offering unique colour variations and a warm glow that casts beautiful shadows in the living room or dining room. At the same time, IKEA’s new ceramic vases, with their glossy finish, combine practicality with style, whilst also serving as standalone works of art, ready to catch the eye with or without flowers.

The new collection is further enriched with home textiles and household items that bear the hallmark of IKEA’s designers’ creativity. For the new SÄTERVIDE duvet cover featuring an elegant floral pattern, designer Monika Forsberg drew inspiration from the bed linen belonging to a friend’s grandmother in her small house in Halland, with the aim of creating a symmetrical floral pattern that exudes Scandinavian tradition and suits a modern home.

The collection is rounded off with small touches that make a big difference, such as the colourful, soft cushion covers. What’s more, dozens more new arrivals are expanding IKEA’s extensive range and offering even more choices for every home and every personal style.

Discover the entire new collection and find the inspiration you’re looking for at IKEA stores and on IKEA.com.cy, where there’s always something new waiting to be discovered.

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