A two-chambered federal parliament, a federal prime minister, two regional parliamentary governments and democratic consent

As the United Nations Secretary General prepares to visit Cyprus, perhaps the most important question is not simply whether Cyprus can be reunited, but what kind of constitutional architecture could enable reunification to endure. For more than half a century, Cyprus has searched for the right formula. The greatest obstacle may no longer be the absence of negotiations, but the absence of a coherent constitutional design capable of sustaining a federal state.

Adaptive Federalism is more than a variation of a bizonal, bicommunal federation. It is an evolving approach to constitutional design.

The highly influential 20th-century Oxford political philosopher Isaiah Berlin argued that free societies pursue many legitimate values simultaneously – liberty, equality, democracy, justice, security, identity and peace. These values are all worthy, yet they frequently conflict. Politics is therefore not the search for one perfect solution, but the continual balancing of competing goods. He called this value pluralism.

Few societies illustrate Berlin’s insight more clearly than Cyprus. Greek Cypriots promote one sovereign Republic and one place within the European Union. Turkish Cypriots insist on political equality, constitutional security and recognition. These are not opposing truths, but aspirations shaped by different experiences.

Past referenda regarding any proposal have produced conflicting results

Renowned sociologist Zygmunt Bauman’s best known concept of liquid modernity argued that contemporary societies have become increasingly fluid, with trust becoming fragile, institutions commanding less confidence and political leaders being judged from one news cycle to the next. Cyprus has experienced this dilemma precisely. Negotiations intended to build confidence have too often generated greater suspicion.

This brings us to principled pragmatism, which asks a practical but morally anchored question: what constitutional arrangements are most likely to protect our principles under the imperfect conditions of the real world? Its methods remain practical, recognising that durable peace is built through institutions rather than maximalist slogans.

Applied to Cyprus, value pluralism and principled pragmatism lead to an Adaptive Federal Republic.

The 1960 Constitution outlines a presidential system, which concentrated executive authority while embedding communal quotas and vetoes into the machinery of government. When disagreement emerged, the system lacked democratic mechanisms for resolving conflict. Despite such historical breakdown, Cyprus constitutionally remains a presidential democracy.

The question for a reunited Cyprus then is not whether the existing Republic is presidential – it unquestionably is – but whether presidentialism remains the appropriate architecture for a bicommunal federal state. I am convinced that it does not. A presidency in a divided society inevitably becomes more than an executive office: it becomes a symbol of competing sovereignty, history and legitimacy. A durable federation cannot be built around an office that one community experiences as the embodiment of the Republic while the other does not experience as a genuinely shared institution.

For Adaptive Federalism to succeed, it requires a representative two-chambered parliamentary federal republic. A federal executive would be led by a prime minister and cabinet emerging from the parliamentary majority or coalition, which could include intra- and intercommunal alliances. Under such a system, the federal government would remain accountable to the lower house, subject to votes of confidence and, when deadlock persists, to an electoral reset. The presidency therefore would need to be fundamentally recast as a ceremonial office, alternating between the communities, say, every four years.

This is a foundational restructuring. It will not be easy. Some may say, impossible. The very leaders negotiating reunification are products of the presidential order that they are being asked to transcend. Yet history remembers statesmen not because they preserved their offices, but because they created institutions that outlive them.

The lower house would be elected by proportional representation along political party lines. This would include Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots, nationalists, social democrats, liberals, conservatives, environmentalists, labour-oriented movements and, increasingly, adaptive bicommunal parties organised around common interests rather than ethnic identity. In such an arrangement, the Greek Cypriot majority would remain numerically predominant. The constitutional challenge is not to abolish majority influence, but to prevent majority domination.

An upper house would complement the democratic lower house. It would be composed of representatives of both communities in equal numbers. Its role would be to protect the federal constitutional balance, ensure meaningful participation by both communities and confirm appointments to the Federal Supreme Court. The court, composed of an odd number of justices appointed for fixed terms through a transparent process, would provide an additional layer of protection for the federal constitutional order.

Two zonal parliaments would have their own democratically elected representatives, regional governors and respective cabinets. They would have substantive authority on matters that shape daily life and preserve communal identity. At the regional level, in matters of identity, language and culture, and civic life, decisions should be made as close as possible to the people affected. This is the European principle of subsidiarity made concrete. The governing formula is therefore clear: common government where unity is indispensable; regional self-government where diversity is essential.

Under such a proposal, Greek Cypriots may fear that any compromise rewards the consequences of 1974. Turkish Cypriots fear that a shared state could return them to the insecurity, exclusion and constitutional breakdown that preceded 1974. Neither concern can be dismissed, and neither community should be required to adopt the other’s narrative.

Constitution-making cannot begin by pretending that Cyprus can return to the status quo ante as though the coup, intercommunal violence, displacement and Turkish invasion, or EU accession had never occurred. Those of us who do not accept permanent division as inevitable must begin with these present realities and ask how the two communities can pragmatically build institutional structures capable of sharing a common future. The status quo may appear safer; yet with every passing year it will deepen separation irrevocably.

I hope that the UNSG’s visit offers an opportunity to reconsider the constitutional assumptions that have guided us for more than half a century. I offer Adaptive Federalism in that spirit.

Past referenda regarding any proposal have produced conflicting results, and without the informed consent of both communities, reunification will remain an illusion.

A reunited Adaptive Federal Republic will not be built by asking either community to become less itself, but by creating institutions that allow both communities to become more confident in the way they relate and accept one another.

Diversity is Cyprus’ constitutional reality, and perhaps, one day, it will be recognised as its hidden strength.